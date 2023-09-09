Apple Mungkin Tidak Mengadakan Acara Oktober, iPad Air Baharu Boleh Dikeluarkan melalui Siaran Akhbar, Kata Mark Gurman

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may not have enough new products and features to justify holding an event in October. Gurman speculates that the company may instead choose to unveil devices like the next-generation iPad Air via a press release.

During a recent episode of The MacRumors Show podcast, Gurman stated that Apple will not introduce any new iPad models at its upcoming “Wonderlust” event, which is expected to focus on next-generation Apple Watches and iPhones only. However, he did mention that there is a new iPad Air with improved specifications in the works and that it is “coming soonish.”

Gurman believes that there will still be a product launch in October, but he expressed skepticism about the likelihood of an entire event being dedicated to introducing new devices. He compared the potential October launch to the introduction of the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models earlier this year, which were announced via a press release and a short video. Gurman suggested that October could see something “along those lines,” but questioned whether it would be enough to attract people to Cupertino for a live video presentation.

This speculation aligns with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s recent report that Apple will not launch new MacBook models with M3 chips before the end of this year. Previously, it was expected that the first MacBooks with the M3 chip would be introduced at an October event.

In conclusion, while Apple may not have enough new products and features to warrant holding an event in October, there could still be a product launch via a press release. The company may choose to unveil the next-generation iPad Air and potentially other devices in this manner. Further details about Apple’s plans for October are still speculative at this point.

