Semua Yang Anda Perlu Tahu Mengenai Pengumuman GTA 6 dan Kebocoran Tarikh Tayangan dan Khabar angin pada tahun 2023

Numerous rumors and leaks have been circulating about the highly anticipated game, GTA 6, but official details from Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive are still unavailable. However, there are several signs pointing towards a potential announcement occurring later this year.

During an earnings call in May 2023, Take-Two Interactive disclosed that Grand Theft Auto 5 had sold over 180 million units. Additionally, they revealed their projection of eight billion dollars in Net Bookings revenue for Fiscal 2025, suggesting that GTA 6 is a strong contender for achieving this milestone. With Fiscal 2025 spanning late 2024 to early 2025, many speculate that the release of GTA 6 may be within this timeframe.

In August 2023, Take-Two reaffirmed their confidence in meeting their expected Net Booking revenue goal. Furthermore, statements made by Take-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, have bolstered the rumors surrounding the release date. A leaked voice note allegedly from Zelnick mentioned an October 2023 announcement followed by an October 2024 launch. Although the voice note was quickly taken down due to copyright issues, its authenticity remains uncertain.

Interestingly, the October 2023 announcement date aligns with a previous prediction made by insider Tez2. There were speculations that GTA 6 would be officially revealed during the 10-year anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online, which coincides with the September 14, 2023 weekly update.

It is worth noting that many of the rumors and leaks circulating about GTA 6, such as the rumored one billion-dollar budget and the speculated $150 price tag, lack credibility. As such, readers should approach these claims skeptically.

Overall, while an official announcement and release date for GTA 6 have not been confirmed, the game has high potential for success and widespread anticipation. Fans eagerly await any official information that may be revealed in the coming months.

