Get Vintage Tech Artwork at Discounted Prices with Grid Studio’s Anniversary Sale

Grid Studio is currently running an anniversary sale, offering discounts on a range of framed vintage tech artwork. The sale includes iconic gadgets such as the original Game Boy and iPhone 4S, as well as other aging tech items. With savings of up to 40% on select items, now is the perfect time for tech enthusiasts and collectors to add a piece of nostalgia to their collection.

Each artwork piece from Grid Studio showcases the key components of the gadget in an A3 frame, giving viewers a unique look at the inner workings of these iconic devices. The framed Game Boy artwork, for example, displays the casing, buttons, and internal parts of Nintendo’s famous handheld console from 1989.

In addition to the Game Boy, other featured items include the iPhone 4S, Motorola Razr V3, OG iPod Photo, and the translucent purple Game Boy Color. The artwork pieces are not only visually appealing but also come with labels and measurements to help viewers better understand the intricacies of these devices.

For those interested in a bit more modern tech, Grid Studio’s anniversary sale also extends to the previous generation iPad Pro models. While the newer M2 models offer faster processors, the M1 models are still powerful enough for most users. The 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with 128GB of storage, along with an official Apple Smart Folio case, is available for $659.99, while the 12.9-inch model starts at $859.99 with the same storage capacity.

To take advantage of Grid Studio’s anniversary sale, visit their website before September 10th. Whether you’re a fan of vintage tech or looking for a unique piece of artwork, this sale offers a great opportunity to own a piece of tech history at a discounted price.

