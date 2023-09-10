Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Baharu Diskaun di Amazon: Telefon Mesra Bajet dengan Stylus Terbina dalam

If you’re in the market for an affordable smartphone with a built-in stylus, you’re in luck. The 256GB variant of Motorola’s latest stylus-powered phone, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), is currently on sale at a 25% discount on Amazon. This means you can save $100 on the purchase of a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), but you’ll need to act quickly to take advantage of this deal.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM, making it capable of handling daily tasks such as streaming videos and browsing the web without any issues. While it may not be a mobile powerhouse, its performance is decent for its price range.

In terms of photography, this budget handset doesn’t disappoint. It features a 50MP main camera on the back and a 16MP front shooter for selfies. The main camera can record videos in up to 4K resolution at 30fps, while the front camera is capable of recording in 1080p at 30fps.

With a powerful 5000 mAh battery, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) offers great battery life and can easily last through a full day of use without needing to be recharged.

Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a solid choice for those looking for a budget-friendly phone. Its performance, battery life, and camera capabilities make it a reliable option for everyday use.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal. Take advantage of the discount today and get yourself a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at a discounted price.

Stylus: A stylus is a pen-like tool used to interact with digital touch screens, providing precision and control when drawing or writing.

Snapdragon: Snapdragon is a system-on-a-chip (SoC) designed by Qualcomm, commonly used in smartphones and other mobile devices.

