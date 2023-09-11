Amaran Risiko Keselamatan Tinggi Dikeluarkan untuk Pengguna Android

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a “high” security risk warning for Android phone users. Multiple vulnerabilities have been identified, and if left unmitigated, attackers could gain access to sensitive information on the phone.

The risk extends to users with smartphones operating on Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13, as well as those using tablets and foldables with Android 12L-based OS. CERT-In warns that these vulnerabilities could lead to elevated privileges for attackers, the acquisition of sensitive information, execution of remote code, or denial of service conditions.

To stay safe from these risks, it is essential to keep your phone up-to-date. Ensure that all installed apps are running the latest versions, and check for any pending OS updates. The process to check for updates may vary slightly on different Android phones, but navigating to “Settings” and searching for “Android updates” should suffice.

Aside from keeping devices updated, users are advised to only download apps from trusted developers. Avoid downloading apps from third-party online stores that may not have the necessary security measures in place.

It is worth noting that CERT-In issued a similar warning in August 2023 regarding Android flaws affecting Android 13-powered phone users in India. These flaws were also related to issues in various components such as Framework, Android Runtime, System Component, Google Play system updates, Kernel, Arm components, MediaTek components, and Qualcomm closed-source components.

Considering the large Android user base in India, it is crucial for users to take these security risks seriously and implement the recommended measures to protect their devices and sensitive information.

Source: CERT-In, Statista