Google Tetapkan untuk Melancarkan Pixel Watch 2 di India

Google has announced that it will be releasing its highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2 in India on October 4, 2023. The watch will be available for purchase exclusively on the e-commerce app, Flipkart, starting from October 5, 2023. While specific pricing details and specifications have not been revealed yet, there have been speculations about the features of the Google Pixel Watch 2.

The announcement of the Pixel Watch 2 comes alongside the introduction of Google’s Pixel 8 series in India. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models will be available for pre-order exclusively on Flipkart from October 5. The launch of the Pixel Watch 2 in India is significant as the previous model was not released in the country.

While Google has not provided detailed specifications for the Pixel Watch 2, it has given users a glimpse of its design through a video posted on its official channel. The watch is expected to have advanced features compared to its predecessor and is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, possibly the Snapdragon W5 or Snapdragon W5+. It is also expected to run on the recently launched Wear OS 4.

One of the notable features of the Pixel Watch 2 is its 24-hour battery life with an always-on display. Despite the similar design to the previous model, the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to offer enhanced functionalities. Alongside the launch of the watch, Google is estimated to introduce four new watch models: Accessible, Arc, Analog Bold, and Bold Digital, all featuring an aluminum body.

