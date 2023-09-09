Google Tetapkan untuk Memperkenalkan Siri Pixel 8 dengan Jangkaan Keluaran di India

Google is preparing to launch its highly anticipated Pixel 8 series on October 4th, with news of the release generating excitement, particularly in India. While official pricing details are yet to be released, leaked information suggests that the Pixel 8 may start at around ₹60,000, while the Pixel 8 Pro could cost even more. It is worth noting that historically, tech products in India have been priced lower than their European counterparts.

Rumored specifications for the Pixel 8 include a compact 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, known for its exceptional brightness and clarity. The phone is expected to be powered by Google’s powerful Tensor G3 chipset, ensuring seamless performance. The camera setup is rumored to consist of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, offering improved light processing and HDR capabilities. The device may also support recording 8K videos at 30fps and is expected to have an 11-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone will feature a substantial 4,485mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging capabilities.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to come with a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED display. The front-facing camera is rumored to be 11-megapixels, while the rear camera setup may consist of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 49-megapixel telephoto camera. The phone is likely to have a glass and metal design, similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro. Powered by the Google Tensor G3 SoC, it is expected to feature a generous 4,950mAh battery with rapid charging capabilities, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

These specifications and pricing details are based on leaks and past product launches, and the official prices for the Pixel 8 series in India will be revealed on October 4th. With the impressive displays, powerful chipsets, and advanced camera setups, the Pixel 8 series is set to provide an exciting and high-performance smartphone experience for users.

