Google Memperkenalkan Kemas Kini Baharu untuk Penyemak Imbas Chrome Desktop

Google has announced a series of updates to its popular web browser Chrome, coinciding with its 15th anniversary. The updates aim to improve the browser’s functionality, speed, and security.

One of the key changes users can expect to see in the coming weeks is a refinement of Chrome’s icons to improve legibility. Additionally, Google will introduce new color palettes that complement the tabs and toolbar, enhancing the overall visual experience.

To make Chrome more personalized, Google is integrating the browser with operating systems, allowing it to adapt to OS-level settings such as dark and light modes. This integration will make it easier for users to customize Chrome according to their preferences.

Improvements have also been made to the Chrome Web Store, with the addition of new extension categories and personalized recommendations. The revamped store will make it easier for users to discover helpful extensions that enhance their browsing experience.

Google has also introduced new search features, offering quicker access to information and search tools while browsing. Users can now select the “Search this page with Google” option, which opens a side panel where they can find related searches, learn about a page’s source, or initiate a new search. The search side panel can be pinned to the toolbar for easy access.

In terms of security, Google is upgrading the Standard protection mode of Safe Browsing to provide real-time checking of websites against known-bad sites. By shortening the time between identification and prevention of threats, Google expects this update to improve protection against malware and phishing threats by 25%.

Overall, these updates aim to enhance the user experience on Chrome by improving visual aesthetics, customization options, search capabilities, and security features.

Sumber:

– Google Blog: [link]

– Image: [link]