Google: Dari Backrub kepada AI Powerhouse

Google, originally named Backrub, was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1996 as a research project while they were Ph.D. students at Stanford University. However, it wasn’t until August 1998 that they received a crucial investment of US$100,000 from Andy Bechtolsheim, co-founder of Sun Microsystems, which allowed them to establish Google Inc.

In the early days, Page and Brin operated out of a garage belonging to Susan Wojcicki, a friend who later became one of Google’s longest-serving employees and the CEO of subsidiary company, YouTube. As the popularity of Google skyrocketed, it became the client search engine for Yahoo! in 2000, which fueled its growth.

Recognizing the need for experienced guidance, Brin and Page recruited Eric Schmidt as CEO in 2001. By 2003, Google had outgrown the garage and moved to its current headquarters, known as The Googleplex. The company’s innovative and unconventional approach to business led to its inclusion in the Oxford English Dictionary in 2006, cementing its impact on society.

Google’s expansion continued with the acquisition of YouTube in 2006 for US$1.65 billion. Today, YouTube is estimated to be worth as much as US$180 billion. Google also launched Google News in 2003, revolutionizing the distribution of digital media. In 2004, the company introduced Gmail, offering advanced search capabilities and 1GB of storage.

Under the leadership of Sundar Pichai, who joined Google in 2004 and became CEO in 2015, the company has focused on developing products and services fueled by artificial intelligence (AI). Pichai believes that AI is the most profound technology they are working on, evident from the release of Bard, a large language model chatbot.

From its humble beginnings as Backrub to its current status as an AI powerhouse, Google has come a long way. With a diverse range of products, including Android, Gmail, and its renowned search engine, Google continues to shape the technological landscape and provide assistance to billions of users worldwide.

