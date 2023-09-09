Apple Keluarkan Treler untuk Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Apple has unveiled the first trailer for its new series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which is set to bring the world of Godzilla to viewers’ living rooms. The show is part of Legendary’s Monsterverse and serves as a sequel to the 2014 film, Godzilla. Taking place in a post-apocalyptic San Francisco, the series will follow three generations of the Shaw family as they uncover their connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.

The trailer features glimpses of the giant monsters that fans have come to expect from the Monsterverse franchise, as well as the return of John Goodman in his role as Bill Randa from Kong: Skull Island. While the trailer does not reveal any plot details, it promises the same epic, destructive spectacle that audiences have come to love from the big-screen versions of these films.

One notable omission from the trailer is any mention of support for spatial video, the immersive 3D format that will be made possible by Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset. While insiders have suggested that the show is being recorded in this format, it is understandable that Apple would not want to explicitly confirm this in a teaser trailer. By doing so, it could potentially deter viewers who do not yet have access to the headset from watching the show.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will consist of 10 episodes and will premiere on November 17. Two episodes will be made available on the launch date, with subsequent episodes releasing on a weekly basis. As viewers eagerly await the series, there are plenty of other Apple TV shows currently available for streaming.

