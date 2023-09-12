Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

Garena Free Fire: Cara Mendapat Ganjaran Percuma dengan Kod Tebus

ByGabriel Botha

September 12, 2023
Garena Free Fire: Cara Mendapat Ganjaran Percuma dengan Kod Tebus

Getting rewarded always encourages you for the betterment, especially when it comes to gaming. Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, understands this and constantly offers its players exciting opportunities to earn free in-game items.

Every day, Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes that players can use to collect a variety of rewards, including skins, weapons, costumes, and more. These codes are valid for a limited time, usually between 12 to 18 hours.

To claim your freebies, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes into the designated text box, then click on the confirm button to continue

Step 4: After confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-checking. Tap on ‘OK’ to proceed

Step 5: The codes will be successfully redeemed, and you can now collect your rewards in the in-game mail section.

Today, you have the chance to win a free Gilded Mask, as well as exciting new bundles and skins. However, remember to check back again tomorrow for more free rewards.

Source: Garena Free Fire

Definisi:
– Redeem codes: Special codes provided by game developers that allow players to claim free in-game items or bonuses.
– Skins: Cosmetics that change the appearance of weapons, characters, or other objects in a game.
– Bundles: A collection of in-game items sold together as a package.
– In-game mail: A section within the game where players can receive messages, rewards, and other items.

By Gabriel Botha

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Jepun Akan Membangunkan Enjin Roket Berbahan Api Metana untuk Pelancaran 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Jualan Discover Samsung: Dapatkan Samsung SmartThings Station dengan hanya $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Seni Menyucikan: Melepaskan Lebihan

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Memahami Kuki: Perkara yang Anda Perlu Tahu

September 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

NASA Memberi Amaran tentang Pendekatan Dekat Asteroid 2023 SN1

September 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Peranan DNA Mitokondria dalam Pembiakan Manusia

September 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Peluang Melihat Gerhana Matahari Annular yang Menarik di Taman Negeri Texas

September 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen