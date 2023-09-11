Starfield, the latest release from Bethesda Game Studios, is finally bringing some much-needed excitement to the Xbox Series X/S generation. After a lackluster start in terms of first-party exclusives, Starfield has emerged as one of the standout titles of 2023.

One of the main reasons for the game’s success is its engaging story and captivating sci-fi space setting. Drawing inspiration from iconic films like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Interstellar, Starfield takes players on a thrilling narrative journey. The game also features a diverse cast of characters with intriguing backgrounds, adding depth to the overall experience.

The adventure begins with players assuming the role of a humble miner on a distant planet. Their world is forever changed when they discover a mysterious artifact that triggers hallucinations reminiscent of scenes from 2001: A Space Odyssey. This leads the protagonist to join the space organization known as Constellation, as they seek to uncover the purpose of these artifacts. Along the way, players will encounter other factions with their own agendas, adding further intrigue to the unfolding story.

In terms of gameplay, Starfield improves upon the combat mechanics of its predecessors. Unlike the slower combat of Fallout 4, Starfield introduces real-time action without the use of the VATS system. Players can wield an array of weapons, from pistols to lasers, and even engage in exhilarating space battles using their own starship.

One notable aspect of Starfield is the ability to negotiate and persuade non-player characters, meaning violence is not always the only solution to completing missions. Players can also utilize stealth tactics, allowing for pickpocketing and strategic maneuvering in different situations.

With over a thousand planets to explore, Starfield offers an expansive game world, the largest ever created by Bethesda Game Studios. While the graphics may not be the best on the Xbox Series X console, certain locations like the cyberpunk-inspired city of Neon provide a visually stunning experience. However, some planets may seem lackluster and lacking in detail.

Despite its visual inconsistencies and outdated character models, Starfield proves to be an enjoyable addition to the Xbox Series X/S library. The improved combat mechanics, engaging story, and vast exploration make it a standout title of 2023.

