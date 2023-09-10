Pekerja dalam Industri Hiburan Beralih kepada Penyatuan untuk Keadaan Kerja yang Lebih Baik

In response to the demanding nature of their work, workers in the entertainment industry, particularly those in visual effects (VFX) crews, are increasingly turning to labor unions for support and better working conditions. The trend of unionization began last year at an independent game studio and has gained momentum with the rise of video streaming services and the push for more engaging video games.

The latest developments come from VFX crews at Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures, who are currently in the process of voting to determine whether they will form unions. This is seen as a significant shift in an industry that has historically been largely non-unionized since VFX was revolutionized by “Star Wars” in the 1970s.

The demand for visual effects in the entertainment industry has skyrocketed due to the competition between streaming giants like Amazon, Apple, and Netflix, all of which rely heavily on VFX in their shows. Without these visual effects, iconic elements like lightsabers in “Star Wars” and the flying sequences in the Avengers movies would not exist.

However, the demanding nature of the work has taken a toll on the workers. They often work long hours, with some putting in 15-hour-plus days and even sleeping under their desks to meet production deadlines. Workers are demanding better working conditions, including health care, overtime pay, and meal breaks.

Similar issues are also prevalent in the video game industry, where workers face intense schedules during crunch times to meet release dates. Many game studio employees are seeking solidarity to improve their working conditions and address stagnant pay and benefits. The speed of game releases and the demand for updates have increased, resulting in rushed products and the need for post-release bug fixes.

This trend of unionizing extends beyond visual effects and video games. Workers in other sectors of the entertainment industry, such as actors and writers, are also showing interest in union protection. The ongoing strike by film actors and writers is highlighting the need for improved working conditions and fair treatment.

Overall, the entertainment industry is witnessing a wave of worker solidarity, driven by the recognition that everyone deserves rights and fair treatment. Through unionization efforts, workers are hoping to bring about positive change and ensure that their voices are heard and respected.

Sumber:

– San Francisco (AFP) – Unsung workers who make movie superheroes fly and lightsabers crackle are turning to labor unions as relentless demand for content turns dream jobs into grueling routines. (Source: AFP / Yahoo News)