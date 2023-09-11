Pekerja Tidak Didendang dalam Industri Hiburan Mendapat Perlindungan Kesatuan

The demand for content from the entertainment industry has created grueling working conditions for the behind-the-scenes workers who bring superheroes to life and create stunning visual effects. In response, labor unions are gaining momentum among these workers. The trend started at an independent game studio last year and is now spreading to visual effects crews at Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures.

The move towards unionization comes as Hollywood is dealing with shutdowns caused by strikes from unionized writers and actors. The National Labor Relations Board will tally mail-in ballots to determine whether VFX workers at Marvel will be certified as the first union of its kind at a major studio. Labor organizers see this as a significant shift in an industry where VFX work has largely been non-union since the 1970s.

The demand for visual effects has skyrocketed due to competition between streaming services like Amazon, Apple, and Netflix. Almost all shows now involve visual effects, making the need for union protections even more crucial. Workers in the visual effects industry are seeking healthcare, paid overtime, and meal breaks, as well as improved working conditions.

Similarly, workers in the video game industry have long complained about grueling schedules and stagnant pay and benefits. Demand for updates and accelerated release schedules have made conditions even more challenging for these workers. Like their counterparts in the visual effects industry, video game workers are seeking solidarity to improve their working conditions.

The ongoing strikes by film actors and writers have also influenced the interest in union protection among entertainment industry workers. These strikes have brought attention to the power of workers uniting and asking for better pay and job security.

Overall, the push for unionization in the entertainment industry is a response to the increasing demands for content and the need to improve working conditions for those who bring our favorite movies and games to life.

