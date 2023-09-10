Deklarasi G20 Memetakan Laluan untuk Masa Depan Terdorong Teknologi

The recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi has resulted in a significant declaration that envisions a future enhanced by technology, responsible artificial intelligence (AI), and robust digital public infrastructure. The declaration, which emphasizes international cooperation and discussions on international governance, aims to ensure a safe, secure, trusted, accountable, and inclusive digital public infrastructure (DPI).

Leading figures in the tech industry have applauded the G20 declaration and its potential impact. Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma expressed his congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in making the declaration possible. French digital innovation company Thales’ VP and Country Director for India Ashish Saraf described the declaration as presenting a comprehensive vision for the future, highlighting the significant role of responsible AI and digital public infrastructure.

The emphasis on digital public infrastructure (DPI) and the establishment of a Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository (GDPIR) highlight India’s commitment to bridging the digital divide. This commitment has been praised by experts, such as Amit Jaju, Senior Managing Director of Ankura Consulting Group (India), who believes that the declaration will ensure the safety and security of all digital transactions.

The declaration also received positive feedback from leaders in various sectors. Rishi Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of Compliance Management Software Company Teamlease Regtech, called for the expedited adoption of DPIs worldwide, stating that it will enable an inclusive, open, and secure digital economy. Varun Tangri, CEO of business software QueueBuster, expressed excitement about the government’s commitment, highlighting its importance for the retail sector.

The declaration’s impact extends beyond India’s borders. Siva Prasad Nanduri, CEO of Diensten Tech Ltd (DTL), believes that it will open significant opportunities in the fintech, security, and data center sectors. Ajit Thomas, Co-founder and CMO of Cavli Wireless, emphasized the importance of digital infrastructure in establishing smart living communities.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (AIDF) welcomed the G20 declaration, which reflects a commitment to responsible digital development. AIDF emphasized the need to prioritize human rights, personal data protection, privacy, and intellectual property rights in the digital age. By striking a balance between technological advancements and ethical considerations, the declaration aims to ensure that digital infrastructure benefits society while fostering innovation.

Overall, the G20 declaration marks an important step towards a technology-driven future. It recognizes the critical role of digital infrastructure, responsible AI, and international cooperation in shaping a secure and inclusive digital ecosystem.

Sumber:

– [Sumber 1]

– [Sumber 2]

– [Sumber 3]

– [Sumber 4]

– [Sumber 5]

– [Sumber 6]

– [Sumber 7]

– [Sumber 8]