The recent G20 Leaders’ Summit held on September 9-10 highlighted the significance of gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. The leaders adopted a declaration that expressed their commitment to halving the digital gender gap by 2030 and establishing a working group on the empowerment of women. These steps aim to support the implementation of the 2030 agenda.

To achieve the goal of reducing the digital gender gap, the G20 leaders agreed to address various barriers such as gender norms and accessibility, affordability, adoption, and usage of digital technologies. They emphasized the need for regulatory policy frameworks that enable women and girls to actively participate in the formulation and implementation of national digital strategies. This includes enhancing digital literacy and skills. Additionally, the leaders committed to identifying and eliminating the potential risks that women and girls may face due to increased digitalization, including online and offline abuse.

The G20 also recognized the importance of creating an enabling and inclusive digital economy for women-led and -owned businesses. To support this, they established a working group on the empowerment of women, which will work alongside the G20 Women’s Ministerial. The first meeting of the working group will occur during the Brazilian G20 Presidency.

In addition to closing the digital gender gap, the G20 leaders reiterated their commitment to achieving the Brisbane Goal of reducing the gap in labor force participation. They also requested annual progress reports from the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to track their advancements.

The leaders highlighted various areas of focus to ensure gender equality, such as equal access to quality education, meaningful participation of women in employment opportunities, accessible social protection, and affordable care infrastructure. They also aimed to address the unequal distribution of paid and unpaid care and domestic work.

Furthermore, the declaration emphasized the importance of eliminating gender-based violence, both online and offline, and creating safe workplaces for women. The G20 leaders also recognized the need to drive gender-inclusive climate action, increase women’s participation in decision-making processes, and support gender-responsive and environment-resilient solutions.

Overall, the G20 Leaders’ Summit reaffirmed the importance of gender equality and acknowledged the multiplier effect of investing in the empowerment of women and girls. These commitments and initiatives aim to create a more inclusive and equitable society for all.

