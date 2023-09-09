Kehidupan bandar

Acara Free Fire Baharu: Kelly's Clearance Menawarkan Diskaun Besar untuk Item Dalam Permainan

ByMampho Brescia

September 9, 2023
Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, has introduced a new event called Kelly’s Clearance. This event allows players to enjoy discounts of up to 90% on a variety of in-game items, including outfits, skins, emotes, and more.

Kelly’s Clearance started on September 5, 2023, and will run for a limited time until September 11, 2023. During this event, players can take advantage of mega discounts on specific items. There are nine cosmetic items available, each with its own discount rate. Players have the freedom to choose their preferred purchases and can even unlock a second rewards page for a small fee of nine Diamonds, doubling their chances of scoring amazing deals.

To participate in the event and secure items at a 90% discount, players need to follow a step-by-step guide. First, access your Free Fire account and navigate to the Diamond event section. From there, select Kelly’s Clearance and the event page will load. Tap on the discount tag to unveil the Mega Discount offers, and then choose the desired item and confirm your purchase. There are no restrictions on the number of prizes you can obtain, so feel free to stock up on your favorite items without worrying about their original price tags.

It’s recommended to focus on acquiring Bundles, emotes, and other collectibles, as they offer better value for your money. Skip items like weapon loot crates, pet skins, and Name Change Cards when allocating your Diamonds. If you have enough Diamonds, don’t miss out on items available at higher discounts to maximize your savings.

In conclusion, Free Fire’s Kelly’s Clearance event provides players with a golden opportunity to get exclusive in-game items at significantly reduced prices. By following the steps outlined above and making informed choices, players can enhance their Free Fire gaming experience without breaking the bank.

Definisi:
– Battle royale: a genre of video games in which a large number of players compete against each other in a gradually shrinking battlefield until only one player or team is left standing.
– In-game items: virtual items that can be acquired within a video game, such as outfits, skins, emotes, etc.

