Relaxation and Wellness Retreats: From LA to Sydney and Beyond

Indulge in a luxurious spa experience at the Maybourne Beverly Hills, the latest addition to the Maybourne group’s prestigious hotel collection which includes properties like Claridge’s and The Connaught. The spa at Maybourne Beverly Hills provides a serene and indulgent atmosphere, featuring a cool sorbet palette and plenty of natural light. The treatments offered are both effective and luxurious, utilizing high-quality products such as Evidens de Beauté and incorporating CBD oils and muds for their anti-inflammatory properties. Whether you’re looking for an oxygen facial or a relaxing massage, the Maybourne spa has you covered.

Meanwhile, in Rome, the newly opened Six Senses Rome offers a unique spa experience that combines ancient history with modern innovation. The spa features a hydro circuit inspired by ancient Roman baths, as well as cutting-edge “biohacks” like LED light face masks and cell gym hypoxy breath training. The hotel itself is a mixed bag in terms of design, but the food is excellent and the suites offer stunning views of the city.

If you find yourself in Sydney, don’t miss the Auriga spa at the Capella hotel. This luxurious spa is located on the hotel’s sixth floor and offers four large and high-ceilinged treatment rooms. The standout feature of the spa is the 20-meter heated indoor lap and vitality pool, which is perfect for swimming or engaging in yoga and stretching sessions. For a truly unique experience, try the “Connect to Country” treatment, which incorporates stones gathered from far-flung locations in Australia, along with oils infused with native botanicals.

Finally, Les Sources de Caudalie in Bordeaux offers a spa retreat surrounded by the vineyards of Château Smith Haut Lafitte. This destination spa is known for its vinotherapy treatments, which utilize the skin benefits of resveratrol. The spa also taps into a 540-meter deep hot spring, providing guests with a unique wellness experience. The recent renovation of the spa-hotel has transformed it into a chic and soothing retreat, featuring natural wood and stone elements.

