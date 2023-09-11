Get the Best Tech Deals on Amazon

Calling all bargain hunters! Amazon is offering huge discounts on a wide range of tech and home appliances from top brands like Samsung, Apple, Sony, Yamaha, Breville, De’Longhi, and more. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals to help you make the most of these discounts.

Up to $600 off the latest smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 4 is leading the trend of flip phones and is available with flexible glass built to enable hands-free usage. Other Samsung smartphones on sale include the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, both at discounted prices. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro, with its 6.1-inch screen and 48MP main camera, is also available at a reduced price.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra boasts a 6.67-inch borderless display, a 200MP camera with built-in macro vision, and 8K video recording capabilities. The Nokia G60, made from recycled plastic, offers a 6.58-inch FHD+ display and a 50MP triple camera with dark vision and night mode.

Over $200 off high-tech and fitness-focused smartwatches

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE Pro is perfect for health enthusiasts, with its ability to track over 90 different exercises and provide real-time route tracking. The Apple Watch Ultra is designed for runners with features like a flexible band, heart rate and ECG monitoring, and crash and fall detection. The Garmin Venu Sq offers health monitoring features, a 6-day battery life, and 20 preset exercises to accurately track your workouts.

Save up to $866 on discounted coffee machines

The Breville Oracle Coffee Machine is ideal for home baristas, with 45 coffee bean grind settings, automatic grinding, dosing, and tamping, as well as 9-bar extraction and a 15-bar pump. The De’Longhi Magnifica S Automatic Coffee Machine uses a Thermoblock system to create the perfect brewing temperature and offers 13 bean grinding settings.

Don’t miss out on these incredible deals on Amazon. Happy shopping!

Ringkasan:

Amazon is offering major discounts on a wide range of tech and home appliances from top brands like Samsung, Apple, Sony, Yamaha, Breville, De’Longhi, and more. Highlights include savings of up to $600 on the latest smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 4 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Fitness enthusiasts can save over $200 on high-tech smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, and Garmin Venu Sq. Coffee lovers can save up to $866 on coffee machines like the Breville Oracle and De’Longhi Magnifica S. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals on Amazon.