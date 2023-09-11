Flutterwave, in collaboration with Wema Bank and Kadavra BDC, has developed Swap, a digital platform that aims to provide immediate access to foreign currency at competitive exchange rates. Backed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), this solution comes at a time when accessing foreign exchange has become increasingly challenging for businesses and individuals engaging in cross-border financial transactions.

During the product unveiling in Lagos, Flutterwave highlighted that Swap ensures not only seamless and secure transactions but also empowers consumers with increased purchasing power. Additionally, the company plans to introduce a convenient card issuance system for Swap users, enabling rapid access to global currencies such as dollars, euros, and British pounds. The goal is to distribute over 10 million cards to Nigerians starting next month.

This development will greatly benefit Nigerians who require swift access to Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) for educational pursuits, business ventures, and various travel needs. Flutterwave aims to address the challenges individuals and businesses face in accessing foreign exchange, and Swap represents a significant advancement in how Nigerians can engage in forex transactions.

Olugbenga Agboola, the Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, expressed his excitement about the product launch and highlighted the company’s commitment to simplifying financial processes through innovation. He emphasized that Swap has been designed to provide a seamless and efficient platform for currency exchange, understanding the pain points faced by individuals and businesses. Flutterwave is honored to have obtained regulatory approval and the trust of its partners, Kadavra BDC and Wema Bank, in bringing this life-changing solution to Nigerians.

Flutterwave’s Swap platform offers a promising solution to the challenges faced by individuals and businesses in accessing foreign exchange in Nigeria. With its secure and reliable digital platform, competitive exchange rates, and plans for convenient card issuance, Swap aims to simplify currency exchange and empower Nigerians with greater financial flexibility.

