Tips for Getting Started in Fae Farm

So, you’ve just started playing Fae Farm, a game that combines farming, combat, and mining. It may seem overwhelming at first, but don’t worry! We’ve put together some useful tips to help you hit the ground running.

The first tip is to finish Chapter 4 as soon as possible. While the initial chapters may seem dull, completing Chapter 4 will open up the world and introduce new elements, including magical powers, a jump ability, and more characters to unlock.

When it comes to making money in Fae Farm, the real profit lies in the mines. Focus on leveling up your mining skills and pickaxe, as well as using food that increases mining skill. Polishing gems using the Gem Polisher workbench can earn you a tidy profit. The deeper you go in the mines or the harder the mines become, the more valuable the gems you find will be.

Another way to make more profit is through Shipping Contracts. Although they may not always work, the items requested in these contracts have a higher profit margin compared to selling them normally. You’ll unlock Shipping Contracts after finishing the Saltwater Mines, and they can be found south-west of town.

Invest in the fast travel system by crafting seals at the Seal Crafting Station. These seals will allow you to skip between floors in the mines, saving you time and effort. Be sure to craft enough seals for each floor requirement in the mines.

Use the map to your advantage. Selecting an NPC on the map will provide a tracker arrow that leads you directly to them. It also indicates whether they have any quests for you. Main quests and festival quests are marked with a diamond and an exclamation mark.

Be mindful of your time in the game. The clock will only pause during certain actions, such as opening the main menu or talking to people. Keep an eye on the time to make the most of your in-game days.

Fae Farm’s storage system can be a bit tricky, but there are a few tips to make it more manageable. Utilize the sorting options in the storage interface to easily find objects. Familiarize yourself with the ZL and ZR menus for quick navigation.

With these tips, you’ll be well on your way to mastering Fae Farm. Happy farming, fighting, and mining!

