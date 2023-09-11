Apple Inc. will be unveiling its latest products on September 12, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15, new smartwatches, and the latest AirPods. The event will take place at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, and will also likely feature discussions on upcoming software updates for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

The iPhone 15 Pro line will be the highlight of the event, with minor refreshes to the Apple Watch and AirPods. Apple is hoping that major changes to its high-end iPhones will help boost sales and pull the company out of a sales slump. However, they are also facing challenges in China, where government workers are increasingly banned from using their devices.

One of the notable changes in this year’s iPhone is the switch to the USB-C standard for charging and data transfer. This move may improve performance but could potentially irk consumers. Apple previously changed the iPhone’s port in 2012 when they switched from the 30-pin iPod connector to Lightning on the iPhone 5.

The iPhone 15 will come in four models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and the 15 Pro Max. The regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will have a similar design to the iPhone 14, featuring aluminum sides and a glass back. The high-end models, however, will have a new design with titanium sides instead of stainless steel.

Other improvements include slightly larger displays for the Pro models with thinner bezels, a faster A17 chip for better performance, and a significant camera upgrade with higher megapixel sensors. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will have an enhanced telephoto system with hardware zoom capabilities, allowing for better zooming compared to previous models. All new iPhones will also feature the ultrawide-band semiconductor for improved location tracking.

In terms of charging, all four models will switch to USB-C, and the Pro models will have faster transfer speeds. Additionally, the Pro models will replace the ring/mute switch with an “Action Button” that can be customized for various functions.

Apple’s September 12 event is eagerly anticipated by Apple enthusiasts and consumers alike as they wait to see the latest innovations from the tech giant.

Sumber: Bloomberg