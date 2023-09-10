Ulasan Set Roda ENVE Foundation 45: Prestasi Mampu Milik

The ENVE Foundation 45 wheelset is a part of the more affordable Foundation range offered by the American brand. While it doesn’t feature the cutting-edge design of the top-of-the-line SES wheelsets, it still boasts many of the performance characteristics that ENVE is known for. The Foundation 45 wheelset offers a solid ride and impressive build quality, making it a worthy option for riders seeking performance without breaking the bank.

The Foundation 45 wheelset has a rim depth of 45mm, catering to all-round performance rather than pure aerodynamics. The rim measures 21mm internally, which aligns with current trends in road bike rim design. Externally, the rim flares to 28mm at its widest point. ENVE recommends using 25-28c tires for optimal performance.

Designed using CFD modeling and wind tunnel testing, the Foundation 45 wheelset is optimized for speeds ranging from 32-48km/h. The rim features a hookless design, so tubeless tires are required. The wider leading edge of the rim bead, known as the ‘Wide Hookless Bead,’ reduces the risk of pinch flats by dispersing impacts over a larger area.

The wheelset is built using 24 Sapim CX-Sprint spokes that attach to alloy nipples. The spokes lace to ENVE’s Alloy CL hub bodies, equipped with Mavic-developed 40-tooth ID360 ratchet freehub internals and NTN stainless steel bearings.

ENVE offers options for upgrading the wheelset’s specifications, depending on the region. Distributors may add their own upgrades, such as pre-fitted factory rim tape and tubeless valves. The wheelset comes with a three-year ‘Incidental Damage Protection’ program, which covers replacement of broken rims or hubs in the event of a crash.

Having tested the ENVE Foundation 45 wheelset, it offers a premium-feeling ride with excellent shock absorption on rough road surfaces. The solid construction effectively reduces road buzz, providing a comfortable and stable ride. While the wheelset may not offer significant speed gains compared to more affordable alternatives, it is a reliable option for riders seeking performance and quality.

Sumber:

– ENVE Foundation 45 wheelset review – Cycling Weekly

– ENVE Foundation Series – ENVE Cycling