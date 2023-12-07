Revolutionizing Textile Recycling: Extending the Sustainability of Clothing

New innovations are transforming the way we recycle textiles, ensuring that valuable materials are not simply discarded and burned. In a significant move, the European Union has announced plans to collect and recycle used textiles starting in 2025. With the increasing production and consumption of textiles, it is crucial to find improved recycling methods that are efficient and environmentally friendly.

The challenge lies in recycling mixed textiles, particularly those containing elastane. To address this issue, researchers at the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) have developed groundbreaking techniques to detect elastane more accurately and separate it gently, preserving other fibers. The key to their success lies in finding the right solvents.

Emanuel Boschmeier, a doctoral researcher at TU Wien, explains that while many clothing materials like cotton, polyester, and polyamide are easily recyclable as pure materials, elastane poses a significant challenge. The stretchy nature of elastane makes it impossible for conventional recycling methods to process. It leads to machine blockages, soiling, and clumping.

In response, researchers at Vasiliki-Maria Archodoulaki’s laboratory have developed a novel elastane quantification tool based on mid-infrared spectroscopy. This tool accurately measures the amount of elastane present in a garment. Unlike traditional methods, the new detection method is both reliable and time-efficient.

Once elastane is detected, the next step is separating it from other fibers. Through experiments and theoretical studies, the researchers discovered a harmless solvent that selectively removes elastane, leaving reusable fibers intact. This innovative separation method allows for the recovery of materials such as polyester and polyamide. Notably, even when wool is combined with polyester and elastane, each component can be processed individually. Wool is broken down using enzymes under mild conditions, producing an amino acid cocktail that has applications in the cosmetics and fertilizer industries.

The revolution in textile recycling not only extends the lifespan of textiles but also reduces the environmental impact of the fashion industry. With these advancements, the recycling and recovery of valuable materials in used clothing become more feasible, taking us one step closer to a more sustainable future.