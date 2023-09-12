Teknologi Theoria: Membina Ekosistem Demensia untuk Meringankan Beban

Eisai Co, Ltd. has announced the establishment of Theoria Technologies, a subsidiary dedicated to accelerating the development of a dementia ecosystem. With a focus on collaboration across multiple industries, Theoria Technologies aims to alleviate the burdens faced by individuals with dementia and their families.

The company has outlined its plans to strengthen the recruitment and training of digital talent, creating an organizational structure optimized for digital business. Theoria Technologies will utilize the wealth of clinical study data accumulated by Eisai over many years, as well as cohort study data, personal health records (PHRs), and other data sources. By leveraging this data, the company plans to develop various prediction algorithms, create digital solutions, and provide valuable insights.

Eisai’s ultimate goal is to create a society in which patients living with dementia can lead their lives according to their own preferences. The establishment of Theoria Technologies will play a crucial role in driving forward the development of innovative digital solutions that can improve the lives of individuals affected by dementia.

Dementia is a broad term that refers to a range of conditions characterized by cognitive decline, memory loss, and difficulties with thinking and problem-solving. It is a progressive disease that primarily affects older adults, although it can also occur in younger individuals. The impact of dementia extends beyond the individual, placing a significant burden on families and society as a whole.

With the creation of Theoria Technologies, Eisai is taking a proactive approach to address the challenges posed by dementia. By leveraging digital technologies and collaborating with diverse industry partners, Theoria Technologies aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by this condition.

Sumber:

– Eisai. “EISAI ESTABLISHES THEORIA TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., A NEW DIGITAL BUSINESS COMPANY TO BUILD A DEMENTIA ECOSYSTEM.” Accessed September 12, 2023. [source]