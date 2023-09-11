The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni: Penyelesaian Vakum dan Mop Robot Satu Laluan Benar

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is a revolutionary robot vacuum and mop that offers a true one-pass cleaning solution on both hard and carpeted floors. Unlike other robovac/mops, the T20 Omni is equipped with carpet detectors that lift and stop the rotating mopping pads when it encounters carpet. This eliminates the need for multiple cleaning runs and allows for a more straightforward cleaning process.

One of the standout features of the T20 Omni is its 55° Hot Water Mop Washing Technology, which effectively cleans mop pads and removes stubborn grime and grease. It also prevents any wet-mop smell between uses, ensuring a fresh and clean result every time. Additionally, the T20 Omni boasts a powerful 6000pA vacuum suction that removes 97% of hard floor detritus and a significant amount of carpet dust and lint.

The T20 Omni is equipped with TrueDetect 3D 3.0 obstacle avoidance and TrueMapping 2.0 fast mapping technology, allowing for precise navigation and efficient cleaning. The robot is also equipped with a 5200mAh battery, providing a runtime of 140-260 minutes depending on the mode and surfaces being cleaned.

In terms of design, the T20 Omni features dual side brushes for better edge cleaning, a rubber rotating brush, and a 20mm sill climb capability. The rotating mop pads lift 9mm and shut off water to avoid mopping carpet, ensuring a thorough and efficient cleaning process.

The T20 Omni also comes with a range of additional features, including a 300ml dustbin, a 3L Omni bag system, and a 4L clean water and wastewater capacity. It also offers expanded Yiko voice commands that are executed locally, providing greater privacy for Australian users. The robot is also equipped with Housekeeper AI mode, which dynamically adjusts its cleaning according to the home environment and cleaning preferences of the user.

Overall, the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is a game-changer in the world of robot vacuuming and mopping. Its one-pass cleaning solution, advanced features, and affordable price make it a top choice for homeowners looking for an efficient and effective cleaning solution.

