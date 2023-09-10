ITOT Africa Menerima Pembiayaan $59,000 untuk Platform Pembelajaran Dalam Talian

ITOT Africa, an ed-tech startup based in Lubumbashi, recently secured $59,000 in matching funds from the Catalytic Africa initiative. This investment was made into the startup by DRC Impact Angels. The funding will support the growth and development of ITOT Africa’s flagship product, Okademy, an online learning, on-demand training, and career tracking platform.

Okademy offers a range of courses and training programs to cater to different individuals’ needs. The platform targets three primary categories of users: those seeking knowledge to fill personal gaps or follow technological trends, individuals looking to meet recruitment requirements or find employment, and professionals aiming to reinforce their skills.

“We are dedicated to providing accessible and relevant learning opportunities for our users. We aim to bridge the gap between knowledge and job opportunities,” said Samy Mwamba, co-founder of ITOT Africa.

Prior to the recent funding, ITOT Africa was self-funded. However, this did not stop the startup from making an impact. Since its launch in 2017, ITOT Africa has already trained over 7,000 individuals, with more than 60% of them being women. The company has also executed over 300 projects and created over 100 jobs within the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It has established its presence in the four principal cities of Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, Goma, and Kolwezi.

In addition to its online learning platform, ITOT Africa also supports the digitization process of its clients by creating technology solutions. The startup leverages its network of affiliated and trained students to provide innovative technology services to its customers.

The funding received from Catalytic Africa will undoubtedly contribute to ITOT Africa’s expansion and enable the startup to reach even more users. With its focus on empowering individuals through education and training, ITOT Africa is making a significant impact on the ed-tech sector in Africa.

Sumber:

– [Disrupt Africa](https://disrupt-africa.com/2021/09/29/edtech-startup-itot-africa-bags-59k-in-catalytic-africa-funding/)