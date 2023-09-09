Ketua Pegawai Eksekutif Digital Turbine, Inc. Menjual Saham Bernilai $367k

Recently, the CEO and Director of Digital Turbine, Inc., William Stone, sold shares in the company worth approximately $367,000 at an average price of $8.15 each. Although this sale reduced their total holding by 2.5%, it is not of significant concern on its own. Earlier this year, Stone also sold shares at a higher price, generating around -$728,000. In the last twelve months, Digital Turbine insiders purchased 36,520 shares for $353,000, while selling 118,710 shares for $1.1 million, indicating more selling than buying activity.

Insider ownership of Digital Turbine stands at $32 million, accounting for 4.0% of the company. While this level of insider ownership is not particularly high, it does suggest alignment between insiders and other shareholders. It is worth noting that insiders have been selling their stock recently without making any new purchases, and the long-term picture does not provide much comfort. Therefore, caution should be exercised before making any investment in Digital Turbine. Additionally, it is important to consider all the risks and opportunities associated with the company before making any investment decision.

Source: Simply Wall St

