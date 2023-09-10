Pelabur Institusi Menunjukkan Minat terhadap Turbin Digital apabila Prestasi Saham Bertukar-tukar

Digital Turbine, Inc. has recently garnered attention from institutional investors and hedge funds, further highlighting the company’s potential in the software industry. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Digital Turbine by an impressive 102.7% during the first quarter of this year, while Lazard Asset Management acquired a new stake in the company during the fourth quarter of last year. Additionally, Quadrant Capital Group and Quantbot Technologies both made significant investments in Digital Turbine, showcasing their confidence in the company’s future growth.

These institutional investors and hedge funds now collectively own around 64.64% of Digital Turbine’s stock. The stock performance of Digital Turbine has faced some fluctuations recently, with a decrease in trading volume on September 9th. However, the company’s financial stability remains strong, with a current ratio and quick ratio of 1.22 and a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Over the past year, Digital Turbine’s stock price has shown significant volatility, reaching a 12-month low of $7.59 and a high of $20.42. Analyst reports have also contributed to the understanding of Digital Turbine’s stock performance, with Bank of America, StockNews.com, Roth Mkm, Craig Hallum, and Roth Capital releasing various assessments and price target revisions.

Bloomberg.com reveals that the consensus rating for Digital Turbine is “Hold” based on analysts’ opinions, with a consensus price target of around $14.71. To stay informed about Digital Turbine’s latest developments and make informed investment decisions, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the company’s website or reputable financial sources for the latest research reports.

Sumber:

– Digital Turbine, Inc. Quarterly Filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission

–Bloomberg.com