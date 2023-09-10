CyberWell: Fighting Online Antisemitism with Data Transparency

In a recent interview, Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor, Founder & Executive Director of CyberWell, discussed with Maayan Hoffman, Deputy CEO – Strategy & Innovation for the Jerusalem Post, how CyberWell is making a significant impact in the fight against online antisemitism. CyberWell is the first open live database dedicated to tracking and combating antisemitic content online.

Cohen Montemayor highlighted the concerning fact that only 20% of reported antisemitic content on social media platforms is actually taken down. She analogizes this statistic to a situation where a Jewish user calls 911, but emergency responders only show up 20% of the time. This lack of action and the reliance on algorithms to spread hatred only exacerbates the problem.

She emphasized that major social media platforms, such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, account for half of all internet activity worldwide. Recognizing this, CyberWell has partnered with these platforms to apply pressure and create transparency regarding antisemitic content. The organization aims to break down the data into usable points for the platforms themselves, empowering them to enforce community standards more effectively.

Since its inception in May 2022, CyberWell has received cooperation from Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Cohen Montemayor believes that working with these platforms’ content moderation teams is essential to combat online antisemitism. By democratizing data and making it accessible to everyone, CyberWell hopes to empower individuals and organizations fighting against antisemitism.

The fight against online antisemitism requires ongoing efforts, and CyberWell’s initiative marks a crucial step forward in making online spaces safer and more inclusive for all individuals. By harnessing the power of data and promoting transparency, CyberWell is leading the charge in combating this pervasive form of hatred.

