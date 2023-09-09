Dunia Klon Digital: Masa Depan Avatar Peribadi

Kazutaka Yonekura, CEO of Tokyo-based startup Alt Inc., envisions a future where everyone has their very own digital clone. These avatars, which are animated images that closely resemble their owners, could be utilized to handle various daily tasks and work obligations. Imagine having your digital clone appear in Zoom meetings or conduct preliminary job interviews on your behalf. Yonekura believes that this technology has the potential to simplify our lives and increase efficiency.

While digital clones are not entirely new, Yonekura argues that his company’s approach is more personal and individualized compared to existing voice assistants like Siri or ChatGPT. Additionally, the digital clone belongs to the individual and not the technology company that created it. However, the current cost of creating a digital clone is quite expensive, with each clone costing approximately $140,000. It will likely take some time before this technology becomes accessible to the general public.

In order to create a digital double, information about a person is collected from social media platforms and publicly available records. This data is then stored in software and constantly updated to reflect the owner’s changing habits and preferences. Yonekura believes that digital clones could lead to a society where individuals can focus on creative endeavors and reduce time spent on mundane interactions.

While many Japanese individuals embrace the idea of digital clones, Yonekura acknowledges that Western cultures may have a different perspective. The concept of a digital double may be seen as more frightening or invasive in Western societies. However, Yonekura’s company has received significant investment from domestic sources and established collaborative relationships with academic institutions.

In Japan, the idea of having a personal clone aligns with the cultural fascination with animation characters and fictional worlds. The concept bears similarities to the “bunshin-jutsu” techniques employed by feudal Japanese ninjas to create illusions of doubles. This concept is prevalent in Japanese video games, manga comic books, and graphic novels.

The success of Tokyo startup INCS toenter Co., which specializes in computerized music production for animation and virtual realities using Vocaloid artists, showcases the potential appeal of digital clones and avatars beyond Japan. Vocaloids, synthesized singers or musical acts that are often paired with anime-style characters, have gained significant popularity globally. However, the challenge lies in ensuring that these technologies do not suffer from the “Galapagos syndrome,” where uniquely Japanese products fail to resonate with overseas consumers.

As the world moves towards an increasingly digital landscape, the concept of personal avatars and digital clones presents both opportunities and challenges. While the technology has the potential to enhance productivity and convenience, cultural differences and societal perceptions need to be taken into account to ensure widespread adoption and acceptance.

Sumber:

– Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press. (No URL provided)