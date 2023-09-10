Adam Wagner’s Puzzle Takes Detours to Solve

Adam Wagner, a creative lead at Patreon, has crafted an intriguing crossword puzzle for The New York Times. This is his 16th crossword for the Times and his fifth Sunday grid. Wagner speculates that the overlap between the tech industry and crossword construction in the Bay Area may be the reason for the concentration of puzzlemakers in the area. The puzzle features a visual theme that resembles barricades, reminiscent of the self-driving cars that populate the streets of San Francisco.

The theme of the puzzle consists of five pairs of across entries, each adorned with creative decorations. These entries are noticeable for their diagonal yellow slashes, reminiscent of temporary barricades used to block off parts of a highway. The entries directly below the barricade entries are made completely of gray boxes, indicating a relationship between the two entries. Without context, the clues for these entries would be very confusing.

Each clue with a barricade within it has two elements, with one element struck out. For example, “Photographer’s setting [DETOUR: Come in handy]” and “Homeland security concerns [DETOUR: Computer port inserts].” When solving these entries, the crossed-out clue actually applies. “Photographer’s setting” becomes “FILM SPEED” and “Homeland security concerns” becomes “US BORDERS.”

The second set of entries consists of clues that are all labeled “DETOUR” followed by a number. These clues confirm that the entries are related, but they are not of much assistance otherwise. To solve these clues, one must look at the crossing letters. For example, “DETOUR #4” sits directly beneath “FILM SPEED” and solves to “LANE.”

By taking detours from one entry to another using the letters in each connected DETOUR entry, solvers can arrive at a whole new term. For example, “FILM SPEED” detours to “FILL A NEED.” The puzzle requires solvers to completely deduce the “DETOUR” clues, but once the relationship between them is known, they become easier to solve.

Overall, Adam Wagner’s puzzle is a creative and challenging experience that takes solvers on a detour-filled journey.