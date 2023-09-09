Alanah Pearce Faces Backlash for Playing and Promoting Starfield as a PlayStation Employee

Alanah Pearce, a Santa Monica Studios employee known for her work on God of War: Ragnarok, has recently faced criticism from a fan after she streamed and praised Starfield, a game exclusive to Xbox and PC platforms. The fan demanded that Pearce be fired for promoting an Xbox game, considering it a betrayal to PlayStation.

However, this demand sparked widespread disbelief, as it goes against the understanding that individuals are free to play and discuss games on any platform they choose. Pearce addressed the situation in a YouTube video, stating that there is no constant war between console platforms in the gaming industry. She emphasized that professionals in the industry, regardless of the company they work for, simply care about video games as a whole.

Pearce expressed her perspective on the gaming industry, emphasizing that her focus is on doing her job well, creating quality games, and enjoying the creations of others. In her video, she dismissed the notion of console wars and highlighted the shared love for video games among developers.

It is important to remember that employees in the gaming industry often move between companies, as there are limited job opportunities within game development. Loyalty to a specific console does not define their professionalism or passion for the industry.

The incident involving Pearce serves as a reminder that individuals should be allowed to enjoy and discuss games on any platform without facing unwarranted criticism. Gaming should be about fostering a love for the medium rather than fueling unnecessary rivalry.

Source: Gamingbible