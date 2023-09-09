Rayuan dan Had TV 100-Inci

The recent trend in the television market has been the release of massive 100-inch and above TV sets by manufacturers such as Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Hisense. While bigger screens offer more immersive viewing experiences, the appeal of these enormous TVs goes beyond just their size. Many of these sets come with impressive specifications and hardware that catch the attention of reviewers.

Among the standout models is the TCL X955, which is being marketed as the world’s first Quantum Dot Mini LED TV. It boasts a maximum brightness of 5000-nits, although it remains to be seen whether this translates to better picture quality compared to top-of-the-line OLED TVs.

Another notable release is the Hisense U8K, which is being promoted as the world’s first 100-inch Mini LED TV. For those seeking the next level of extravagance, the Samsung QN990C offers a 98-inch Neo QLED display with a cutting-edge 8K resolution. Lastly, there’s the Sony 98-inch X90L, which holds promise for cinephiles who prioritize picture accuracy above all else.

While these TVs undeniably look impressive, there is a practical dilemma for many consumers. The author humorously raises the issue of not being able to fit a 100-inch TV into their house. Contrary to the fantasy of owning such a massive display, the constraints imposed by living spaces and the preferences of significant others make it an unrealistic possibility for many.

The author humorously recounts their own experience of barely managing to squeeze a 48-inch TV into their living space after compromising with their partner. They admit that even if they were able to convince their partner, physically maneuvering a 100-inch TV through narrow hallways would be an impossible task.

In conclusion, while the appeal of giant 100-inch TVs is undeniable, it is important to consider the practical limitations that many consumers face. The space constraints in homes and the preferences of partners often make it difficult to accommodate such grand displays. So, while these TVs may be impressive, they may be out of reach for many individuals.

