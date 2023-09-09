Kehidupan bandar

Cybersecurity Experts Warn of Data Poisoning in Generative AI

September 9, 2023
Cybersecurity experts have raised concerns about the potential for data poisoning in generative AI models, which could lead to the dissemination of false and fictitious information. Injecting malicious inputs during the training process can corrupt the learning and generate misleading outputs. Neelesh Kripalani, Chief Technology Officer at Clover Infotech, emphasizes the importance of a robust data validation pipeline and meticulous dataset curation to mitigate this threat.

Generative AI models, such as ChatGPT and Bard.ai, rely on large amounts of data to understand and reproduce content based on user queries. However, the quality of the output is directly influenced by the input, and the injection of false or fictitious data can have detrimental effects.

Kripalani also highlights the potential dangers associated with the indiscriminate use of generative AI models. Malicious actors can exploit these models to create realistic synthetic identities for fraudulent activities. To counter this, CIOs should continuously monitor user behavior patterns and implement adaptive authentication mechanisms.

Another concern is the rise of deepfake technology, which can harm an organization’s reputation. Kripalani suggests implementing advanced image and video analysis tools, along with AI-driven media authenticity verification systems, to detect and remove deepfakes from asset libraries.

Phishing campaigns have also become more sophisticated with the advent of generative AI solutions. To combat this, machine learning-driven anomaly detection systems can help identify anomalous patterns in communications, protecting employees and stakeholders from phishing scams.

Additionally, generative AI models can unintentionally leak sensitive information when generating responses or content. Kripalani proposes using a combination of AI-driven content validation algorithms and policy-driven content filters to ensure appropriate content is shared.

As the field of generative AI continues to evolve, it is crucial to address these potential risks and implement effective measures to protect against data poisoning, deepfakes, and phishing attacks.

Sumber:
– Neelesh Kripalani, Chief Technology Officer at Clover Infotech

By Mampho Brescia

