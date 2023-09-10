Tawaran Permainan Terbaik untuk 10 September: Permainan Nintendo Switch, Pengawal Xbox dan Banyak Lagi!

Looking for some great gaming deals? We’ve got you covered. Check out the latest discounts on Nintendo Switch games, Xbox wireless controllers, and more.

Save 48% on The Last of Us 4K UHD

If you’re eagerly awaiting The Last of Us Season 2, why not relive the first season in stunning 4K UHD? Today, you can grab The Last of Us: The Complete First Season for a discounted price on Amazon.

Add LEGO Star Wars BD-1 to Your Collection

LEGO has created an adorable replica of BD-1, the droid companion from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor. It’s currently on sale for 20% off, making it the perfect addition to your LEGO display.

Get $10 Off an Xbox Wireless Controller

Need an extra controller for multiplayer games or just want a spare for single-player games? Best Buy is offering a $10 discount on Xbox wireless controllers. This versatile controller works with Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Mobile.

Discount on Disney Illusion Island for Nintendo Switch

Disney Illusion Island, a kid-friendly multiplayer Metroidvania, is currently on sale for $5 off on Amazon. Take advantage of this offer and enjoy a charming platforming adventure suitable for the whole family.

Preorder Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Spider-Man 2

Two highly anticipated games, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Spider-Man 2, are now available for preorder. Secure your physical copy and have it delivered on release day by preordering today.

Save $20 on Final Fantasy XVI and Deluxe Edition

Final Fantasy XVI, one of the year’s biggest games, is now on sale for $20 off at Walmart. Grab this stylish action RPG at a discounted price. If you’re a hardcore fan, the Deluxe Edition is also available at a discount on Amazon.

Preorder the Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Mario Red Edition

The Mario Red Edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED is now available for preorder. This striking version of the console comes out on October 6, two weeks before the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Grab The Super Mario Bros. Movie at a Discount

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently on sale, offering 38% off the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital versions of the film. Bring the Mushroom Kingdom adventure home for an affordable price.

Fire Emblem Engage is On Sale

Don’t miss out on Fire Emblem: Engage, a celebration of the franchise’s characters and gameplay. Get it for a discounted price at Woot, an Amazon-based website.

Bayonetta 3 at a Low Price

Bayonetta 3, the latest installment in the action trilogy, is now available at a discount. Snag this game for one of the lowest prices ever on Amazon today.

Nintendo Switch Sports Discount

Missing the era of Wii Sports? Nintendo Switch Sports offers a similar experience with seven different sports to try out. Take advantage of the 25% discount on Amazon today.

These are just a few of the fantastic gaming deals available now. Don’t miss out on these discounts and enjoy hours of gaming fun!

Definisi:

– 4K UHD: Ultra High Definition, refers to a higher resolution video format

– Metroidvania: a genre of video games characterized by open-ended exploration and ability-based progression, derived from the games Metroid and Castlevania

– RPG: Role-playing game, a genre of video games where players assume the roles of characters and engage in adventures and quests

