CIIN Gesa Pemain Industri Insurans Merangkul Inovasi Teknologi untuk Pertumbuhan

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has emphasized the importance of technology innovation in driving growth for the insurance industry. During its 2023 Council Retreat held in Lagos, the CIIN urged industry players in the insurance value chain to embrace digitization in order to gain a competitive edge and position themselves for growth.

The president and chairman of CIIN, Edwin Igbiti, stressed the need for adaptability in the ever-evolving business landscape. He highlighted the importance of confronting challenges as the world continues to change at an unprecedented rate. Igbiti stated that in order to promote adaptability, there is a need to inspire a culture of continuous learning and innovation.

In his address, Igbiti urged industry employees to explore new ideas, take calculated risks, and embrace change. He emphasized the importance of fostering a culture that rewards experimentation and growth to ensure that organizations remain at the forefront of innovation.

Furthermore, Igbiti advised industry players to prioritize their well-being as they navigate the challenges brought by the technology age. This includes addressing the potential risks and opportunities that arise from technological advancements, as well as taking steps to ensure personal and professional growth.

Embracing technology innovation in the insurance industry can lead to improved efficiency, enhanced customer experience, and increased competitiveness. As the world becomes more digitally-oriented, it is crucial for insurance companies to keep up with technological advancements to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

In conclusion, the CIIN has called on industry players in the insurance value chain to embrace technology innovation as a means to drive growth. By promoting adaptability, fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation, and prioritizing well-being in the technology age, insurance companies can position themselves for success and remain competitive in the ever-changing business landscape.

Source: The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN)