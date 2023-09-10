Apple’s Latest iPhone Launch Hopes to Boost Sales Amidst Falling Share Price

Apple CEO Tim Cook is banking on the launch of the new iPhones to revive consumer and investor confidence as the tech giant’s share price continues to plummet due to deteriorating international relations. The escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington have threatened to hinder Apple’s sales in China, one of its biggest markets, causing a loss of almost $200 million in stock value. The Chinese government’s restriction on the use of American devices by state employees is also having a chilling effect on consumers, encouraging them to support local brands like Huawei.

Despite the global decline in the smartphone market over the past eight quarters, with factors such as rising costs and consumer resistance towards technological advancements, Apple’s new iPhones face a tough challenge. Interestingly, the headline feature of the new handset is not one that Apple had probably hoped for: a switch in the charging socket from the Lightning connector to the universal USB-C. This change has been necessitated by the EU’s common charger regulations, which have made USB-C the standard connector for all consumer electronics.

While this switch presents some inconveniences for current Apple users, it also offers several benefits. Previously, iPads and MacBooks already had a USB-C port, so the change will allow new iPhone users to utilize the same cables and chargers. The move towards a universal charging standard is both environmentally friendly and convenient, resulting in fewer cables being purchased.

Aside from the new iPhones, Apple has been investing in other ventures, such as the augmented reality headset announced earlier this year. However, the iPhone still remains the company’s main revenue driver, accounting for more than 50% of its total revenues. A successful launch of the iPhone 15 is crucial not just for direct revenue but also for driving Apple’s services division, which includes the App Store, Apple TV+, and Apple Pay.

In addition to the iPhone, the wearables segment, particularly the Apple Watch, plays a significant role in the company’s success. The Apple Watch has outsold all other watches, including rival smartwatches, and integrates users into the iPhone ecosystem. The upcoming reveal is expected to include significant performance upgrades for the Apple Watch, solidifying its position as a key player in Apple’s product lineup.

