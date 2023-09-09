NFL Sunday Ticket: How to Subscribe on Different Platforms

NFL Sunday Ticket, the popular subscription service that allows you to watch all out-of-market Sunday NFL games, has made the move from DirecTV to YouTube and YouTube TV. This means that the service is now available to a wider audience. However, purchasing NFL Sunday Ticket can be a bit tricky depending on the platform you’re using.

If you want to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket, the easiest way to do so is through a web browser. Whether you’re using a phone or desktop browser, simply head to the appropriate website to make your purchase.

If you’re subscribing via YouTube TV, you can go to your account settings on a web browser and click through to complete the process. If you’re subscribing through YouTube, you can visit the YouTube NFL channel or go to YouTube.com/pay to access the NFL Sunday Ticket payment options.

For platforms like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV, watching NFL Sunday Ticket is still possible, but subscribing is a bit more complicated. On Roku and Amazon Fire TV, you’ll be directed to scan a QR code or visit a website on your phone or computer to complete the subscription process. Unfortunately, you cannot directly subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket on these platforms.

Apple TV, on the other hand, does not provide a way to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket within the app. Instead, you’ll receive a message directing you to the YouTube Help Center. Subscriptions can be made on a supported device after visiting the recommended website.

However, there is some good news for Google TV or Android TV users. You can subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket directly on these platforms through the YouTube TV app. This is possible because Google does not have to pay itself a platform tax.

Overall, the subscription process for NFL Sunday Ticket on various platforms can be confusing and inconvenient. The best solution is to subscribe via a web browser and then enjoy watching the games on any app or platform you prefer. Unfortunately, it’s unclear when or if these limitations will change in the future.

Sumber: Trend Digital