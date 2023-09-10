boAt Lunar Vista Smartwatch: Boleh Dipakai Bergaya dan Kaya dengan Ciri

boAt, a popular lifestyle brand known for its audio products, is all set to launch its latest smartwatch, the Lunar Vista, on 12 September, exclusively on Amazon India. Priced at Rs 1999, this circular model smartwatch is packed with impressive features and an attractive design.

The boAt Lunar Vista boasts a 1.52-inch HD Display, which is the largest in its category. With a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and a brightness level of up to 550 nits, this smartwatch ensures clear and detailed visuals. The ‘Always on Display’ feature allows users to keep track of time and important notifications at a glance.

One of the standout features of the Lunar Vista is its Functional Crown. This crown enables seamless navigation through various watch features, including scrolling between screens, changing watch faces, and more. Users can customize their smartwatch experience according to their preferences.

The smartwatch offers excellent connectivity with its Bluetooth Calling feature, which supports up to 10+ contacts. With a built-in dialpad, users can conveniently make calls directly from their smartwatch.

Moreover, the boAt Lunar Vista focuses on health and wellness monitoring. It includes essential features like SpO2 Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Sedentary Alerts, Sleep Monitoring, and Step and Calorie Tracking. Additionally, the watch boasts an impressive library of over 100+ sports modes, catering to the needs of fitness enthusiasts.

Versatility is a key aspect of the Lunar Vista, as it offers a wide selection of watch faces to choose from. Users can change the watch face based on their mood, style, or occasion.

With a battery life of up to 10 days, the Lunar Vista ensures uninterrupted usage. The smartwatch can last up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling and up to 7 days without it. Furthermore, the IP68 Dust, Sweat, and Splash Resistance rating make it suitable for everyday use and diverse environments.

boAt has also included several additional features to enhance the overall user experience. The smartwatch includes alarms, a countdown timer, a stopwatch, weather updates, four different menu styles, camera controls, notifications, and a find my phone feature.

In conclusion, the boAt Lunar Vista smartwatch offers a compelling combination of style and functionality. With its impressive display, seamless navigation, comprehensive health monitoring, and extensive battery life, it is set to be a popular choice among smartwatch enthusiasts. Get ready to experience the future of wearable technology with boAt’s Lunar Vista.

Definisi:

1. HD Display: High Definition Display, a display technology that provides a higher level of visual clarity and sharpness compared to standard displays.

2. SpO2 Monitoring: A feature that measures the level of oxygen saturation in the blood.

3. IP68 Dust, Sweat, and Splash Resistance: A rating that signifies the ability of a device to withstand dust, sweat, and water splashes.

Sumber:

- Tiada sumber disediakan.