BlackRock Berkembang ke Pasaran Matawang Kripto melalui Pemerolehan Voyager Digital

BlackRock, the renowned asset management giant, is set to make its entrance into the cryptocurrency market with its planned acquisition of Voyager Digital. Industry insiders have revealed that BlackRock has completed the first round of due diligence on Voyager Digital, an encryption platform that recently filed for bankruptcy. Although the details of the acquisition negotiations have not been disclosed publicly, both parties have reached a preliminary acquisition intent.

This acquisition represents a strategic move by BlackRock, signaling its entry into the cryptocurrency sector and preparation for the lengthy Bitcoin ETF application process. As a company known for its numerous investments and acquisitions in the traditional financial and technology fields, this acquisition of a company in the encryption field is a first for BlackRock.

Since applying for the Bitcoin ETF, BlackRock has made it clear that it intends to enter the crypto asset management space. However, operating in the digital assets realm requires compliance with various conditions, such as digital asset custody and trading licenses, as well as MSB (money service business) and MTL (money transmission) licenses. Voyager Digital, on the other hand, already possesses a crypto brokerage license, providing BlackRock with the necessary infrastructure and compliance framework to quickly establish a presence in the crypto asset business within the United States.

Before filing for bankruptcy, Voyager Digital was once the largest crypto brokerage platform in the United States. However, following a liquidity crisis caused by the collapse of the 3AC fund, the company was forced to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Voyager went through two proposed acquisition plans by FTX and Binance, but both fell through due to internal reasons of the respective parties. As a result, Voyager initiated asset liquidation and successfully completed the first round of returning assets to creditors. The sale of the entire platform to BlackRock now presents an opportunity for Voyager to rebuild its brand value upon resuming operations.

The impact of BlackRock’s involvement in Voyager Digital remains uncertain. It is speculated that BlackRock, known for its influence in traditional finance, may leverage Voyager’s capabilities to bring about changes within the traditional trading broker model in the cryptocurrency field. However, the details of BlackRock’s strategy and plans for Voyager Digital are yet to be revealed.

Sumber:

– King Newswire

– Voyager Digital official website

– Twitter (creditors committee statement)

(Note: URLs provided in the original article have been removed)