Berita Palsu Mendakwa BlackRock Memperolehi Voyager Digital Dinyahserang

Rumors suggesting that BlackRock, the largest asset management firm, was set to acquire Voyager Digital, have been confirmed as false. The misleading news was spread in an attempt to artificially boost the value of Voyager’s native token (VGX), a practice known as ‘pumping.’

Upon reaching out to BlackRock to verify the acquisition claims, Carolyn Vadino, the firm’s managing director of corporate communication, categorically denied the rumors and stated that the press release was fabricated. Furthermore, Chinese crypto reporter, Colin Wu traced the origin of the misleading press release to a single follower Chinese social media account, casting further doubt on the credibility of the claims.

The false report indicated that BlackRock had conducted due diligence on Voyager Digital and negotiations were underway for the purchase of assets and shares from the financially troubled platform. However, no such agreement had been reached between the two parties.

Following the circulation of the fake news, the value of VGX experienced an 8% increase within 24 hours. However, at the time of reporting, the token had seen a 2.8% decrease in value. Nevertheless, over the span of seven days, VGX remained 17.7% higher, while over two weeks, it recorded an 18% increase in value, according to data from CoinGecko.

BlackRock, with its $9.4 trillion in assets, has displayed its growing interest in cryptocurrency. The firm recently submitted an application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). However, the SEC has delayed its decision on the application, along with others, until October 17th.

It is crucial to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of news in the cryptocurrency industry, as false reports can have significant impacts on market trends and investor sentiment.

Sumber:

– Carolyn Vadino, Managing Director of Corporate Communication at BlackRock

– Colin Wu, Chinese Crypto Reporter

– CoinGecko