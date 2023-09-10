Biostar B760A-Silver: A Feature-Packed ATX Motherboard

The Biostar B760A-Silver is an ATX-sized motherboard that offers a range of features and performance that bridges the gap between mainstream and midrange boards. Priced at $260, this motherboard boasts a sleek black-and-silver design, making it suitable for most build themes.

While lacking integrated Wi-Fi, it compensates with other notable features, including three M.2 slots and four SATA ports for storage, integrated 2.5Gbps Ethernet, a solid audio solution, a USB Type-C port, and ample power delivery for high-end processors like the Core i9-13900K.

The design of the B760A-Silver is unassuming but functional. It features a black six-layer PCB with silver heatsinks covering critical parts. The VRM heatsinks, while not the largest, are sufficient to keep power components running within specifications. Users also have the option to add their own RGB lighting using the available headers and software control.

This motherboard supports Intel’s 12th and 13th Generation LGA1700 processors, including the Core i9-13900K/KS. The 70A MOSFETs dedicated to the CPU performed well during testing, though the BIOS does take some liberties with Intel’s specifications. Memory support goes up to DDR5-6400+ (OC), which provides stable performance without the need for costly high-frequency RAM modules.

In terms of layout, the B760A-Silver follows a standard design. It features multiple fan headers and RGB headers for customization. Expansion options include four PCI Express slots and four M.2 sockets, with ample bandwidth for video cards and additional storage. The audio section utilizes a last-gen Realtek ALC1220 codec, which offers acceptable audio quality for most users.

The rear I/O panel of the B760A-Silver offers a good selection of ports, although it requires installation of the I/O plate onto the motherboard. Overall, the Biostar B760A-Silver is a feature-packed ATX motherboard that offers solid performance and a range of customization options, making it a suitable choice for Intel desktop builders.

