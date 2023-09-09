Svitlana Bevza Mempamerkan Inspirasi Ukraine di Minggu Fesyen Paris

Designer Svitlana Bevza, based in Kiev, recently made her debut at Paris Fashion Week. Known for incorporating elements of her homeland, Bevza’s latest collection was no exception. Inspired by the marigold flower, she used this symbol of a mother’s love and revival to create a lineup of black and bone looks. The collection featured beaded tank tops, pleated pants with slits, and drop-waist skirts.

One of the highlights of the collection was Bevza’s first experiment with bold color. A single dress in orangey-red, reminiscent of the marigold flower, added a vibrant touch to the minimalist lineup. Transparent slip dresses in crushed viscose and silky pajama-style tailoring also made an appearance, giving a nod to the ’90s fashion trend popularized by Helmut Lang.

Prior to her debut at Paris Fashion Week, Bevza had been showcasing her designs in Ukraine. However, due to the ongoing war, she was unable to continue her work there. Nevertheless, she remained connected to her homeland by incorporating leitmotifs from Ukraine into her shows.

As a collaboration with Mastercard, Bevza also launched a capsule collection inspired by the kalyna berry. On each front-row seat at her fashion show, a piece of jewelry from this collection was placed. The proceeds from this collaboration will go towards financing rehabilitation programs for injured children.

These latest designs from Svitlana Bevza showcase her talent for merging traditional Ukrainian elements with modern fashion. By incorporating the marigold flower and kalyna berry, she brings a touch of her homeland to the international stage.

Definisi:

– Leitmotif: a recurring theme or motif in a musical composition, literature, or art

– Drop-waist skirt: a type of skirt that hangs straight from the hips

– Minimalist: a style characterized by simplicity and a focus on clean lines and minimal decoration

Sumber:

– URL: [insert URL of source article]

– Author: [insert name of author]

– Publication: [insert name of publication]