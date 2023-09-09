Siri Apple Watch 9: Perkara yang Dijangkakan dari Segi Spesifikasi dan Penderia

Apple fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the company’s annual Wanderlust event, set to take place on September 12th. This highly-anticipated event will unveil new products, including the iPhone 15 and the latest Apple Watch models. While Apple remains tight-lipped about the specifics, a recent report from Bloomberg has provided some insights into what we can expect from the Apple Watch Series 9, particularly in terms of its specifications and sensors.

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will come in two sizes: the familiar 41 mm and 45 mm, as well as the existing 49 mm size of the Ultra 2. While the design aesthetics of these models are expected to remain similar to their predecessors, a major redesign of the Apple Watch is reportedly in the works for 2024.

One of the standout features of the Series 9 is the introduction of a new and faster processor chip. Since the Series 6, Apple has been using the same processor across all Apple Watch models. The upgraded chip in the Series 9 promises improved overall performance, resulting in smoother and more efficient operations.

In addition to the new chip, various sensor improvements and internal component upgrades are expected across all the new models. The heart rate sensor in particular is anticipated to receive a significant upgrade, offering greater precision and accuracy compared to the previous generation. This advancement will enhance the watch’s health and fitness tracking capabilities, providing users with more reliable data.

The introduction of the U2 chip is another notable addition to both the Series 9 and Ultra 2. This updated ultra-wideband chip is expected to enhance the “Find My” functionality, potentially improving location tracking accuracy. There are even rumors that this chip will also be featured in the iPhone 15, hinting at a broader integration of this technology within the Apple ecosystem.

For those interested in the Apple Watch Ultra, a new all-black version will be added to the existing grey option. This aligns with Apple’s consistent color choices across its product lineup. Interestingly, there are rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a titanium frame, suggesting coordinated color options between Apple’s flagship devices.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are highly anticipated additions to Apple’s wearable family. With improved performance, upgraded sensors, and enhanced connectivity options, these new models are set to offer an even better user experience.

Sumber:

- Bloomberg