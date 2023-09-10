Petua dan Trik untuk Menguasai Perlawanan Skuad di Erangel dalam BGMI

Erangel, the classic map in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is a highly contested battleground for squad matches. Winning on this renowned map requires dedication, persistence, and consistent effort. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting, implementing these five key techniques will improve your squad’s effectiveness and increase your chances of securing those exciting chicken dinners on Erangel.

1) Landing Strategy: Choosing the right landing location is crucial for a successful start. Erangel’s loot places and player preferences have evolved over time. Consider landing at high-tier loot hotspots like Pochinki, the School, or the Military Base. If you prefer a more peaceful start, opt for quieter neighborhoods like Novorepnoye or Ferry Pier. Use the sound indicator to anticipate nearby hostile squads and communicate with your team to ensure a safe landing.

2) Loot Management: Efficient loot management is essential for your squad’s performance. With Erangel’s loot distribution constantly changing, prioritize necessary items such as armor, weapons, and healing supplies. Distribute loot among squad members based on their roles (assaulter, sniper, and support). Communicate with your teammates to adjust your loadout as you find new weapons and attachments.

3) Positioning and Map Awareness: Mastering positioning and map awareness is still crucial on Erangel. Stay within the safe zone and avoid the blue zone at all costs. Plan your moves ahead of time and strategically use vehicles for faster rotations while remaining vigilant for enemy attention. Utilize terrain, cover, and height advantage during engagements.

4) Team Coordination: In squad matches, teamwork is key to victory. Assign roles to squad members, share information about enemy locations, loot, and plans using voice or text chat. Plan coordinated pushes, flanking maneuvers, or defensive holds to outmaneuver opponents. Establish a defined hierarchy and a recognized leader to make quick decisions under pressure.

5) Late-Game Tactics: As the game reaches its conclusion, adaptability becomes crucial. Erangel’s final circles can be unpredictable. Stay prone or behind cover, especially in the last few circles. Monitor kill feeds to determine the number of surviving squads and players. Use smoke grenades and flashbangs to disrupt opponent visibility and coordination. Save grenades for late-game use to flush opponents from cover or force them into the open.

Remember, practice makes perfect. Continuously improve your skills and refine your strategies to stay ahead in BGMI’s competitive environment on Erangel.

