Pengarah Baldur's Gate 3 Terbuka untuk Menambah Kandungan DLC

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 9, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 director, Swen Vincke, has expressed openness to the idea of adding downloadable content (DLC) to the game. While Vincke has been tight-lipped about additional content, he mentioned that he has been considering how DLC could enhance the overall experience of Baldur’s Gate 3.

In an interview with Dungeon & Dragons’ Todd Kenreck, Vincke stated that DLC could provide new possibilities for the game and doesn’t necessarily have to be limited to an “end-game” event. He hinted at various ways in which DLC could be incorporated into the game, indicating that the team is open to exploration.

Vincke also touched on the idea of expanding the game to align with the tabletop rules of Dungeons & Dragons. In the fifth edition, players can reach level 20, whereas Baldur’s Gate 3 currently limits players to level 12 due to the power of higher-level spells. However, Vincke suggested that changes could be made to accommodate different stakes, environments, and characters.

While Vincke did not provide specific details about potential DLC content or release dates, his remarks suggest that Larian Studios is considering options to expand upon the success of Baldur’s Gate 3. As the game continues to receive positive reviews and gain popularity, fans can look forward to future updates and additions that may enhance their gaming experience.

