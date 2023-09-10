Kehidupan bandar

Australia Mengambil Langkah-Langkah untuk Mencegah Perkongsian Bahan Penderaan Kanak-Kanak Dijana AI

ByRobert Andrew

September 10, 2023
Australia’s internet regulator has announced that search engines such as Google and Bing will be required to take steps to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material created by artificial intelligence (AI). The new code, drafted at the government’s request, will demand that search engines ensure such content doesn’t appear in search results. Additionally, the code will prohibit AI functions within search engines from producing synthetic versions of the material, commonly referred to as deepfakes. E-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant stated that the use of generative AI has grown rapidly, catching many off guard.

The proposed code is an example of how the regulatory and legal landscape surrounding internet platforms is being transformed by the proliferation of AI-generated content. Inman Grant explained that an initial version of the code, drafted by Google (owned by Alphabet) and Bing (owned by Microsoft), did not address AI-generated content. Consequently, she requested that the industry revisit the code.

The Digital Industry Group Inc, an Australian advocacy organization whose members include Google and Microsoft, expressed satisfaction with the new version of the code, stating that it reflects recent developments in relation to generative AI and incorporates best practices for the industry.

Earlier this year, the regulator issued safety codes for various internet services, including social media, smartphone applications, and equipment providers. These codes will come into effect in late 2023. The regulator is presently working on developing safety codes for internet storage and private messaging services, which have encountered resistance from privacy advocates globally.

