Pelayan NBA 2K24 Mengalami Isu Utama untuk Hari Kedua Berturut-turut

NBA 2K24 players have been facing significant server problems for the second day in a row. The game’s publisher, 2K Sports, publicly acknowledged the issue through a tweet, addressing the grievances voiced by the community since the game’s worldwide release on September 8.

Unlike previous installments of the franchise, NBA 2K24 requires a continuous internet connection for most game modes. Therefore, the current server issues have prevented players from enjoying their favorite game. What makes matters worse is that these problems arose so soon after the game’s launch, frustrating the community.

Players have taken to social media to report the issues they are facing, primarily disconnections and login problems. 2K Sports has acknowledged these problems and has urged players to be patient while they work on resolving the issue. Unfortunately, there is no specific timeframe provided for when the server problems will be resolved.

Feedback from the community suggests that the situation is worse on PlayStation compared to Xbox. This is particularly disappointing as NBA 2K24 introduced crossplay for the first time in franchise history. With the servers experiencing multiple troubles, players are unable to fully test and utilize this new feature.

In addition to disconnections, players have also been experiencing bans due to the poor server condition. 2K Sports recently introduced a system that temporarily bans players who prematurely end their online matches. It is crucial that the server-related issues are resolved as quickly as possible to prevent further disruptions in gameplay.

