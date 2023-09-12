Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Apple Memperkenalkan Generasi iPhone Seterusnya dengan Peningkatan dan Harga Lebih Tinggi

ByRobert Andrew

September 12, 2023
Apple has announced its latest line-up of iPhones, featuring improved cameras, faster processors, a new charging system, and a price increase for the top-of-the-line model. The showcase event took place at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, as the company seeks to rebound from a recent sales slump. Despite the new features, investors did not appear impressed, with Apple’s stock price falling by nearly 2% during trading.

The new iPhone 15 models, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, do not introduce any major technological advancements but offer enough enhancements to justify a price increase. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, for example, is priced at $2,499, a 13.6% increase from last year’s version. The rest of the line-up, however, maintains the same pricing as previous models, with the basic iPhone 15 priced at $1,649, the iPhone 15 Plus at $1,849, and the iPhone 15 Pro at $2,099. The new iPhones will be available in stores on September 23, with pre-orders starting this weekend.

One significant change in the new iPhones is the adoption of the USB-C standard for charging, replacing the Lightning port cables introduced in 2012. This transition is driven by a regulatory mandate in Europe that will be implemented in 2024. USB-C is widely used in various devices and is known for its faster charging and data transfer capabilities.

The design of the basic iPhone 15 models has been updated to include a “Dynamic Island” cutout on the display screen for app notifications. Additionally, these models will feature a faster chip previously used in the Pro and Pro Max models of the previous generation. The premium iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will boast an advanced processor and a seven-camera lens setup, including a periscope-style telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The premium models will also be encased in titanium alloy.

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple also unveiled its Series 9 Apple Watch, which will be available in stores on September 23. The new smartwatch will introduce gesture control, allowing users to control alarms and answer phone calls with a double snap of their thumbs and a finger.

Sources: Apple Event, Associated Press

